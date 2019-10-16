Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Los pensionistas se manifiestan frente al Congreso

DIRECTO | Los pensionistas se manifiestan frente al Congreso

"Gobierne quien gobierne, las pensiones públicas, se defienden", es uno de los lemas de la concentración

Pensionistas protestan en Madrid contra el Pacto de Toledo
La Coordinadora General de Pensionistas de Madrid ha convocado junto al Movimiento pensionista de la capital una manifestación que ha partido desde la Puerta del Sol y ha llegado hasta el Congreso de los Diputados para mostrar su rechazo a las recomendaciones del Pacto de Toledo, que afectarán a la futura reforma de las pensiones.

