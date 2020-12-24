Estás leyendo: El expresidente uruguayo Mujica se solidariza con los líderes independentistas encarcelados

En un encuentro digital con Junquera y Romeva, el icono político latinoamericano ha aofrecido su "humilde" voluntad "de ayudar en una mesa de diálogo" entre el gobierno catalán y el español para encontrar una salida "política" al conflicto.

El expresidente de Uruguay José Mujica se despide este martes del Senado.PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP
El expresidente de Uruguay José Mujica expresó su solidaridad con los independentistas catalanes presos en España durante un encuentro telemático con el líder del partido Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña (ERC), Oriol Junqueras, que era vicepresidente del Gobierno catalán durante el proceso soberanista, y el exconsejero de ese Ejecutivo Raül Romeva, presos en Barcelona.

Mujica, que fue presidente de Uruguay entre los años 2010 a 2015 como líder del Frente Amplio, trasladó a Junqueras y Romeva su solidaridad con todos los independentistas presos, y también dijo que era favorable a que el independentismo catalán negocie con el Estado una salida política al conflicto.

El encuentro telemático, del que informó este jueves ERC en un comunicado, tuvo lugar esta semana después de que Junqueras se comunicara por carta con Mujica, y en el transcurso de la reunión —gravada en vídeo—, el expresidente de Uruguay les dijo que él es "muy amigo de todos aquellos que están en la cárcel por razones políticas".

Mujica: "En momentos y conflictos duros, no hay más salida que la política"

Romeva agradeció a Mujica "todo el apoyo que nos has dado siempre", mientras que Junqueras agradeció "esta muestra de solidaridad" y recordó que desde su partido siempre se ha visto "con simpatía las causas por la justicia y la libertad en América Latina y en todo el mundo", según la fuente.

Mujica, por su parte, afirmó que "en momentos y conflictos duros, no hay más salida que la salida política" y esto implica, subrayó, "siempre negociar" y ofreció su "humilde" voluntad "de ayudar en una mesa de diálogo" entre el gobierno catalán y el español.

Durante 2017, los independentistas catalanes organizaron un referéndum secesionista y a continuación aprobaron una declaración unilateral de independencia, declarada inconstitucional, lo que provocó el juicio y la condena de 13 a 9 años de cárcel de nueve líderes de este proceso, por un delito de sedición y malversación de fondos públicos.

