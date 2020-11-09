Pfizer i Biontech anuncien que la seva vacuna contra la Covid-19 té una eficàcia de més del 90%

Les farmacèutiques Pfizer i Biontech han assegurat que la seva vacuna contra la Covid-19 ha demostrat tenir una eficàcia de més del 90% en els assajos clínics a gran escala. Mentre aquestes proves en humans continuen el seu curs, els resultats preliminars indiquen que la vacuna protegeix de la Covid-19 en la majoria dels casos set dies després de la segona dosi, segons han anunciat aquest dilluns les companyies. Pfizer i Biontech esperen demostrar la seguretat de la vacuna durant la tercera setmana de novembre. Si constaten que no té riscos per la salut, llavors demanaran l'autorització dels reguladors per comercialitzar la vacuna de manera urgent.

"Estem assolint una fita important en el nostre programa de desenvolupament de vacunes en el moment en què el món més ho necessita", ha celebrat el director general de Pfizer, Albert Bourla. Segons Pfizer i Biontech, un comitè independent ha conclòs que la seva vacuna és efectiva en un 90% dels casos 28 dies després de l'inici de la vacunació, que consisteix en dues dosis. Tot això, recorden que el percentatge podria canviar un cop finalitzin els assajos clínics.

Per ara, aquest comitè independent no hauria detectat cap "problema greu de seguretat" de la vacuna, segons el comunicat de les farmacèutiques. Encara ha d'avaluar, però, si suposa algun risc per la salut. Pfizer i Biontech van començar a finals de juliol els assajos a gran escala en humans, on ja participen més de 43.000 persones.