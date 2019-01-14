El Gobierno ha presupuestado un total de 8.537 millones de euros para la política de Defensa para el ejercicio de 2019, 136 millones más que en 2018, lo que supone un aumento de un 1,6%.
Así figura en los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, que el Ejecutivo ha presentado hoy en el Congreso de los Diputados para su tramitación parlamentaria.
La ley contempla asimismo que el límite máximo de efectivos de militares profesionales de tropa y marinería será de 79.000.
El gasto de Defensa en 2019 será un 2,3% del total, una décima inferior al porcentaje del pasado año, cuando el presupuesto se elevó a los 8.401 millones.
Casi la mitad del presupuesto va destinado a gastos de personal, un total de 4.608 millones de euros, a los que hay que añadir el importe destinado a la profesionalización de las fuerzas armadas, que alcanzará los 897 millones de euros.
En el año 2019 la dotación para inversiones reales, excluidas las dotaciones destinadas a Operaciones de Mantenimiento de la Paz (OMPs), asciende a 2.648 millones de euros.
Defensa destaca que se mantiene el nivel de contribución actual a las operaciones que están en curso en el mantenimiento de la paz, y que España continuará plenamente comprometida con el impulso y reforzamiento de la Europa de la defensa.
Además, señala que durante el 2019 se continuará con el funcionamiento, desarrollo y ejecución de los Programas Especiales de Modernización ya iniciados, de alto coste económico individual y de gran importancia desde el punto de vista tecnológico, industrial y financiero.
Comentarios
