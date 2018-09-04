Público
Público

PGE La consellera de Justicia catalana se reúne este miércoles con la ministra Delgado

La reunión tendrá lugar pocos días después de que el vicepresidente de la Generalitat supeditara el apoyo de los republicanos a los PGE al hecho de que el Ejecutivo "oriente" a la Fiscalía en el próximo juicio a los políticos presos por el procés. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
27/06/2018.- La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, durante el pleno del Congreso en el que ha comparecido el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, para informar sobre el próximo Consejo Europeo. EFE/Ballesteros

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, durante un pleno en el Congreso. EFE/Ballesteros

La consellera de Justicia de la Generalitat, Ester Capella, de ERC, se reunirá este miércoles con la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, después de que la formación republicana haya condicionado su apoyo a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado a que el Gobierno "oriente" a la Fiscalía sobre el juicio por el 1-O.

Según ha informado el departamento de Justicia de la Generalitat, la reunión de trabajo, el primer encuentro oficial entre la consellera Capella y la ministra Delgado, se celebrará este miércoles, 5 de septiembre, en la sede del Ministerio en Madrid, a partir de las 17.00 horas.

La reunión tendrá lugar pocos días después de que el vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, supeditara, en una entrevista con El País, el apoyo de los republicanos a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado al hecho de que el Ejecutivo "oriente" a la Fiscalía en el próximo juicio a los políticos presos por el procés.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, replicó a Aragonés que la Fiscalía tiene reconocida su autonomía de actuación en la Constitución y que el Ejecutivo debe respetarla, y abogó por aplicar el diálogo para resolver el problema político catalán.

Delgado desvinculó el pasado 3 de julio el traslado a cárceles catalanas de los políticos independentistas en prisión provisional a la reunión que iban a celebrar en Moncloa Pedro Sánchez y el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.

La ministra destacó entonces que suponía que no iban a cambiar las condiciones de estos presos en las cárceles de Catalunya por el hecho de que esta comunidad autónoma tenga transferida la competencia de instituciones penitenciarias, "entre otras cosas porque no son presos condenados definitivos que tienen un régimen de salida diferente".

Etiquetas