Presupuestos El PIB se desplomará en un 11,2% y la deuda escalará hasta el 118% en 2020, según las previsiones del Gobierno


La vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, y la titular de Hacienda y ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, han presentado este martes en Consejo de Ministros el nuevo techo de gasto y el cuadro macroeconómico aprobado por el Ejecutivo para 2021.

Captura de la señal institucional del Palacio de la Moncloa de la rueda de prensa ofrecida por la vicepresidenta de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, y la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, este viernes en el Palacio de la Moncloa. /EFE
La vicepresidenta de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, y la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, han presentado el Primero de Mayo el programa que se remitirá a la Comisión Europea

Madrid

Alejandro López de Miguel / Manuel Sánchez

El Gobierno ha actualizado este martes el cuadro macroeconómico, y sus previsiones han empeorado sensiblemente por la gravedad de la crisis asociada a la pandemia del Coronavirus. Según sus cálculos, el PIB se desplomará en un 11,2% y la deuda escalará hasta el 118% del PIB en 2020, tal y como ha explicado la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño. 

