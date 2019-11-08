Público
Picasso El fiscal pide cuatro años de cárcel a Jaime Botín por el contrabando de un Picasso

Exige también una multa de 100 millones de euros para el expresidente de Bankinter después de que la obra de arte, declarada inexportable por el Ministerio de Cultura, fuera incautada de su velero en 2015.

El expresidente de Bankinter Jaime Botín. EFE/ Paco Campos

El fiscal ha mantenido este viernes en el juicio su petición de cuatro años de prisión y multa de cien millones de euros para el expresidente de Bankinter Jaime Botín por delito de contrabando de un Picasso declarado inexportable por el Gobierno y que le fue incautado en 2015 en su barco en Córcega (Francia).

En sus conclusiones definitivas en el Juzgado de lo Penal número 27 de Madrid el fiscal ha solicitado también que la obra intervenida, Cabeza de mujer joven, que está depositada en el Museo Nacional Reina Sofía, sea adscrita al dominio público español en aplicación de la ley de patrimonio histórico.

La abogada del Estado se ha sumado a la acusación por un delito de contrabando de bienes culturales mientras que el letrado defensor ha reclamado la absolución del acusado.

Botín intentó vender la obra de arte que Pablo Picasso pintó en 1906, concretamente en una subasta en Londres en 2013 pero no pudo porque en 2012 fue declarada inexportable por el Ministerio de Cultura, y en julio de 2015 fue intervenido en un control aduanero en el velero del acusado en el puerto de Calvi de Córcega cuando estaba preparado para ser llevado en avión a Suiza. 

