Podemos pide imputar a Inda y al policía que se reunió con un exministro chavista

Podemos ha pedido al juez del caso Villarejo interrogar como investigados al director de OK Diario, Eduardo Inda, a uno de sus redactores, así como al policía que se entrevistó en Nueva York con un exministro chavista para hablar de la financiación de la formación morada, y al que fuera número dos de la Policía, Eugenio Pino, por autorizar ese viaje.
En el escrito, que adelantó Público en exclusiva este martes, la acusación que ejerce Podemos en esta causa señala que el hallazgo en poder del excomisario José Villarejo de una copia de los datos del móvil sustraído a la asesora de Pablo Iglesias, Dina Bousselham, "y su utilización por el medio de comunicación OK Diario", parece estar "encuadrado en una presunta orden del gobierno del PP para perjudicar los resultados electorales de Podemos".
Podemos, que además ha pedido el alzamiento del secreto de la pieza 10 en la que se investigan estos hechos ante la cantidad de información que está apareciendo publicada, considera que ha quedado en evidencia "la presumible colaboración activa para difamar" a Iglesias "entre un grupo de altos mandos del CNP (Cuerpo Nacional de Policía) entre los que figura el Sr. Villarejo Pérez y el medio de comunicación OK Diario".
Por ello pide que declaren como investigados Eduardo Inda, el redactor de su periódico Miguel Ángel Ruiz Coll, el que fuera número 2 de la Policía, el exdirector adjunto operativo (DAO) de la Policía Eugenio Pino, y el inspector jefe José Angel Fuentes Gago.
