Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pilar de la Horadada El alcalde de un pueblo de Alicante se sube el sueldo un 160%: 32.000 euros de golpe

José María Pérez Sánchez, alcalde de Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante, 21.000 habitantes) por el PP, Pasará de 19.950 a 51.800 euros anuales. Los concejales del equipo de Gobierno también ganarán más, pero no así los de la oposición.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
José María Pérez, alcalde de Pilar de la Horadada, durante su toma de posesión.

José María Pérez, alcalde de Pilar de la Horadada, durante su toma de posesión.

Ha vuelto a suceder: otro alcalde que nada más hacerse con el bastón municipal lo primero que hace es subirse el sueldo, aunque hay algunos que se los suben más que otros. El que ha batido el récord ha sido José María Pérez Sánchez, alcalde de Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante, 21.000 habitantes) por el PP, quien se ha asignado un sueldo de 51.800 euros al año cuando hasta ahora 19.950. Es decir, un incremento del 160%, según informan varios medios. 

Los concejales también cobrarán más: tres perciban 44.800 euros por ocupación exclusiva; seis cobrarán 36.000 euros por jornada parcial de 30 horas semanales; y uno percibirá 7.000 euros brutos anuales por dedicación de seis horas semanales.

Además del notable incremento del sueldo, Pérez Sánchez podrá mantener su actividad empresarial privada. La oposición, encabezada por PSOE y Ciudadanos, califica la medida de "bochornosa" y denuncia que mientras los concejales del equipo de Gobierno ven incrementado su sueldo, a ellos se les reduce. Los ediles de PSOE, Ciudadanos y Vecinos por El Pilar percibirán 500 euros mensuales.

Los nuevos sueldos supondrán un aumento del gasto de 500.000 euros anuales para las arcas municipales, calcula el PSOE. Ciudadanos estima que ese gasto llegará al millón de euros teniendo en cuenta los cargos de confianza y los sobrecostes de la Seguridad Social.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad