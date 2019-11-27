Público
Placas retiradas DOCUMENTO: Lista de los 3.000 fusilados por el franquismo en el Cementerio de la Almudena entre 1939 y 1944

Documento elaborado por un equipo encabezado por el historiador Fernando Hernández para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

DOCUMENTO RRSS

Documento Listado de personas ejecutadas durante la posguerra (1939-1944) en la ciudad de Madrid elaborado por un equipo encabezado por el historiador Fernando Hernández para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. La mayoría de las ejecuciones realizadas en Madrid capital en la posguerra inmediata  se llevaron a cabo por fusilamiento en las inmediaciones del Cementerio de la Almudena. Según el estudio, fueron ochenta las mujeres ejecutadas.

