Se muestra convencido de que el plan de España va a a tener el visto bueno de la UE en junio y superará todos los requisitos.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez . EFE

MADRID

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se mostró convencido de que el Plan Recuperación que España presentó a la Unión Europea (UE) va a ser evaluado positivamente por las autoridades europeas el próximo mes, lo que supondrá que a principios de julio se pueda recibir un primer anticipo de 9.000 millones de euros de los fondos asignados. 

Sánchez, en la presentación del Plan de Acción para Internacionalización de la Economía 2021/2022, destacó que la exportación va a ser uno de los puntos claves de la recuperación económica. 

