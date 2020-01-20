Público
Público

Plaza de la Escandalera PP y Cs retiran los 'bancos arcoíris' de Oviedo instalados por el anterior Gobierno 

Estos bancos fueron pintados en junio de 2017 con motivo de la celebración del Día Internacional del Orgullo LGTBI bajo el lema "Uviéu, ciudá con Arguyu".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
20/01/2020.- El Ayuntamiento de Oviedo ha iniciado la retirada de los bancos arcoíris de la plaza de la Escandalera. EFE/ J. L. Cereijido

El Ayuntamiento de Oviedo ha iniciado la retirada de los bancos arcoíris de la plaza de la Escandalera. EFE/ J. L. Cereijido

El Ayuntamiento de Oviedo, gobernado por el Partido Popular y Cuidadanos, ha iniciado este lunes la retirada de los bancos arcoíris que lucían desde hace más de dos años en la céntrica plaza de la Escandalera, dentro de una actuación para reformar el emplazamiento y eliminar algunas barreras arquitectónicas. 

Los bancos fueron pintados en junio de 2017 durante el anterior mandato del tripartito formado por PSOE, Somos e IU con motivo de la celebración del Día Internacional del Orgullo LGTBI bajo el lema "Uviéu, ciudá con Arguyu". 

Posteriormente, se decidió mantener el aspecto de los bancos de esta céntrica plaza de la capital asturiana por la "buenísima acogida tanto por la ciudadanía de Oviedo como por los turistas", según justificó entonces el equipo de gobierno. 

El Ayuntamiento, ahora gobernado por un bipartito formado por PP y Ciudadanos, ha iniciado una actuación para la reforma de la plaza que incluirá la sustitución de los bancos por "otros ergonómicos, con más altura y apoyabrazos, acordes al modelo de mobiliario urbano que se instala en la actualidad", según el Consistorio. 

El alcalde de Oviedo, Alfredo Canteli, ha dicho que él no rechistó cuando se pintaron los bancos con los colores del arcoíris y que espera que ahora también se respete la decisión del actual equipo de gobierno. Los bancos que ahora serán reemplazados serán repintados e instalados en otros puntos de la ciudad, según ha avanzado

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad