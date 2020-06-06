Estás leyendo: Las plazas de toros pueden abrir en fase 2 con un aforo máximo de un tercio y hasta 400 personas

Público
Público

Las plazas de toros pueden abrir en fase 2 con un aforo máximo de un tercio y hasta 400 personas 

Así lo pone de manifiesto la orden publicada este sábado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) por la que se modifican diversas órdenes con el fin de flexibilizar determinadas restricciones de ámbito nacional.

Imagen de archivo de una corrida de toros en las Ventas. EFE
Imagen de archivo de una corrida de toros en las Ventas. EFE

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

Las plazas, recintos e instalaciones taurinas al aire libre podrán abrir en aquellos territorios que estén en la fase 2 de la desescalada con un aforo máximo de un tercio y no más de 400 personas.

Así lo pone de manifiesto la orden publicada este sábado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) por la que se modifican diversas órdenes con el fin de flexibilizar determinadas restricciones de ámbito nacional.

Este límite en las plazas, recintos e instalaciones taurinas al aire libre se incrementa en fase 3 hasta el 50% del aforo permitido y no más de ochocientas personas.

La publicación establece que todas las plazas, recintos e instalaciones taurinas al aire libre, cuya actividad se hubiera suspendido tras la declaración del estado de alarma, podrán reanudar la misma, siempre que cuenten con butacas pre-asignadas y no se supere un tercio del aforo autorizado, y en todo caso, un máximo de cuatrocientas personas.

Asimismo, destaca que aquellos materiales que sean suministrados a los usuarios durante el desarrollo de la actividad y que sean de uso compartido deberán ser desinfectados después de cada uso.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público