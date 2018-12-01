El PNV activará la elección de candidatos ante posibles elecciones en marzo

El PNV prevé activar el mecanismo de designación de candidatos ante la posible convocatoria por parte del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de elecciones generales el mes de marzo del próximo año.
El secretario del área Institucional de la ejecutiva del PNV, Koldo Mediavilla, en una entrada en su blog señala que en la política española "ya no hay certidumbre, ni posibilidad de acuerdo serio, ni gobernabilidad ni nada. Solo queda la confrontación y las urnas".
Mediavilla añade que "nadie duda ya de que habrá adelanto electoral" y que tras las elecciones andaluzas de mañana se estará "más próximo a "desvelar la incógnita" sobre cuándo Sánchez decidirá dar por acabada la legislatura.
Tras afirmar que el presidente del Gobierno "sabe que su tiempo se acaba", el responsable institucional del PNV considera que la posibilidad de celebrar el "superdomingo" de mayo, haciendo coincidir las elecciones locales y europeas con las generales "parece descartarse" porque esa opción "tiene muchos inconvenientes".
"El primero y fundamental es que poner cinco urnas en los colegios para votar con otras tantas papeletas diferentes podría ser un caos organizativo y una apuesta política demasiado arriesgada; como jugar a la ruleta el todo o la nada", señala.
Mediavilla añade que "por eso cobra fuerza la opción de que las elecciones generales se adelanten a marzo" y de ser así "Sánchez tendría programa, el que no ha podido llevar a cabo por falta de apoyos en estos meses, mientras que el resto, en crisis de reposicionamiento tras el embate andaluz, estarían más ocupados en hallar su propio espacio que en otra cosa".
Ante este panorama, el secretario del área Institucional del PNV dice que partidos como el suyo, "acostumbrados a la política sólida, deberán estar muy atentos a los próximos movimientos" y activar su mecanismo de elección de candidaturas, porque "su procedimiento asambleario exige tiempo y este parece haberse acabado de repente".
Comentarios
