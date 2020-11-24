Estás leyendo: El PNV confirma el 'sí' a los Presupuestos tras pactar con el Gobierno un segundo paquete de medidas

Presupuestos 2021 El PNV confirma el 'sí' a los Presupuestos tras pactar con el Gobierno un segundo paquete de medidas

El anuncio se ha realizado en una semana clave para el proyecto presupuestario, cuyas enmiendas parciales se debatirán y votarán a lo largo de estos días en la Comisión de Presupuestos.

Urgente

MADRID

PILAR ARAQUE CONDE

El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, ha confirmado el de su grupo a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2021. El anuncio se ha realizado en una semana clave para el proyecto presupuestario, cuyas enmiendas parciales se debatirán y votarán a lo largo de estos días en la Comisión de Presupuestos. 

El pasado viernes, Esteban ya anunció un acuerdo de un primer paquete de medidas con el Gobierno para aprobar los PGE. Este acercamiento se produjo después de que pactara con el Ejecutivo la aprobación de cuatro enmiendas presentadas por el grupo nacionalista vasco. 

[Habrá ampliación]

