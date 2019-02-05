El grupo parlamentario del PNV no presentará una enmienda a la totalidad a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019, para que puedan seguir su trámite y ser discutidos.En declaraciones a los medios de comunicación en el Congreso de los Diputados, el portavoz parlamentario del PNV, Aitor Esteban, ha dicho este miércoles que aunque no registren una enmienda de devolución, ello no significa que el voto final, si se superan las enmiendas de totalidad, sea a favor."Entiendo que hay un margen amplio como para poder gobernar perfectamente este año (con los Presupuestos)", ha dicho.

Esteban ha explicado que la Ejecutiva del PNV ha decidido que hay que dar un "margen de confianza" al Ejecutivo después de superar ciertos "malos entendidos" sobre inversiones en infraestructuras que estaban comprometidas y que hicieron saltar "la alarma" en las últimas semanas.

"Se ha podido reconducir y el diálogo en los últimos días es fluido", ha señalado el portavoz parlamentario del PNV que ha advertido de que la verdadera negociación vendrá en el trámite de enmiendas parciales (si se superan las de totalidad). "Queremos que se tramiten los Presupuestos y que se discutan", ha reiterado Esteban.

Sobre si ve conveniente un adelanto electoral en caso de que el próximo 13 de febrero decaigan los Presupuestos en el pleno del Congreso, Esteban ha dicho que es una decisión que la tendrá que tomar el presidente del Gobierno, aunque confía en que la consulte con el PNV tal como -ha dicho- se comprometió durante el debate de la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy.

El portavoz del PNV ha insistido en que hay muchos puntos comprometidos por el Gobierno en el Estatuto de autonomía del País Vasco, aunque ha desvinculado esta negociación con el trámite presupuestario.