El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, ha advertido al secretario de Organización del PSOE y ministro de Fomento en funciones, José Luis Ábalos, de que Pedro Sánchez no puede contar aún con los seis votos de sus diputados para la investidura.
Así lo ha señalado el PNV en una nota de prensa posterior a la reunión de una hora que han mantenido ambos dirigentes en el marco de la ronda de contactos que ha abierto el PSOE para tantear los apoyos con los que cuenta para la investidura.
Este encuentro ha discurrido en un clima "distendido y constructivo", pero "lo ajustado de la agenda del PSOE", en palabras de Esteban, han impedido "ir más allá de una primera toma de contacto".
Quieren contribuir a la estabilidad institucional
En todo caso, Esteban y Ábalos han acordado continuar trabajando para "explorar las posibilidades de avanzar hacia un entendimiento". "Hoy sólo ha habido un intercambio de impresiones, nada más", ha insistido el dirigente nacionalista a la salida de la reunión ante la insistencia de los periodistas.
De hecho, le ha trasladado al número tres del PSOE la voluntad del PNV de proseguir con las conversaciones "sin prisas y con mayor profundidad", con la estabilidad institucional como objetivo final. En este punto, ha remarcado la necesidad de afrontar algunos retos "ineludibles", como la reforma del sistema de pensiones y del mercado de trabajo o la política territorial.
"Existen en el Estado español problemas serios del ámbito económico, laboral, social o territorial a los que hay que hincar el diente con valentía y determinación. Y convendría hacerlo cuanto antes", ha dicho el diputado del PNV, quien, eso sím ha dejado claro a los socialistas que hoy por hoy Sánchez no cuenta con sus seis votos para la investidura.
