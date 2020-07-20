PNV, PSE y PP impiden declarar "personas no gratas" a Felipe VI y Juan Carlos I en Bizkaia

bilbao
Nada cambiará. Ni Juan Carlos I perderá su título de "Señor de Vizcaya", ni tanto él como su hijo, el rey Felipe VI, serán declarados "personas no gratas" en este territorio de Euskadi. En medio de los escándalos que golpean al emérito, PNV, PSE y PP han unido sus votos en las Juntas Generales de Bizkaia para impedir que saliese adelante una iniciativa formulada por Elkarrekin Podemos.
La formación morada había registrado una proposición para tratar de conseguir lo que ya había intentado, también sin éxito, EH Bildu: despojar a Juan Carlos I del mencionado título honorífico. Al igual que ocurrió a comienzos de 2019, el PNV ha descartado apoyar la propuesta formulada con ese mismo objetivo.
Además, Elkarrekin Podemos también planteaba la declaración oficial de "personas no gratas" a Felipe VI y su padre. Solo EH Bildu ha apoyado estas propuestas de la formación morada en la Comisión de Institucional, Buen Gobierno y Transparencia de las Juntas Generales de Bizkaia.
"Las recientes informaciones sobre los supuestos negocios turbios de Juan Carlos I de Borbón y la posible implicación de la Corona chocan con el papel asignado a la institución", destacó este lunes el apoderado de Elkarrekin Podemos Israel Escalante, quien ha citado expresamente las investigaciones que "han desvelado que en las distintas cuentas opacas con sede en paraísos fiscales estaban beneficiados no sólo el Rey emérito, sino el actual monarca y su familia".
"Ostentando la mayor autoridad personal del Estado, la Corona debe ser ejemplar en sus actuaciones, empezando por no compatibilizar su cargo público con negocios privados", subrayó Escalante.
