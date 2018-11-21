La expulsión del diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián este miércoles del hemiciclo del Congreso tiene un precedente en la historia parlamentaria reciente; uno solo: el que fuera parlamentario del PP Vicente Martínez-Pujalte. Hay que remontarse a 2006 para ver una expulsión en la Cámara.
Ana Pastor ha aplicado hoy el régimen disciplinario del Reglamento del Congreso para expulsar del Pleno a Rufián, que ha protagonizado un tenso y polémico cara a cara con el ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell. Antes de Pastor, en la Cámara solo se recuerda un caso en el que un presidente haya aplicado el Reglamento en este sentido, el del socialista Manuel Marín.
En mayo de 2006, Martínez-Pujalte y el entonces ministro de Defensa, José Antonio Alonso, protagonizaron una discusión durante la celebración de un Pleno en el Congreso. El diputado conservador increpó al ministro por el asunto de dos militantes del PP que habían sido detenidos por la policía. El presidente del Congreso instó al parlamentario a ocupar su escaño (estaba de pie), y le llamó al orden por primera vez
Aunque Martínez-Pujalte accedió a volver a sentarse, continuó increpando al ministro durante el turno de otro diputado, lo que le costó una segunda llamada al orden. Finalmente, tras reiterar su actitud, el presidente acabó por expulsar al parlamentario del PP del hemiciclo, causando un revuelo descomunal por las protestas de los conservadores. Tras unos minutos de polémica, en los que el diputado se negaba a abandonar el Pleno, Martínez-Pujalte salió del hemiciclo aplaudido por su bancada y haciendo una reverencia burlona al presidente la Cámara
Aunque no se recuerdan más expulsiones del Pleno, sí que ha habido otros encontronazos entre la Presidencia del Congreso y algunos diputados. En 2013, el actual portavoz de ERC, Joan Tardá, fue expulsado de la tribuna durante su turno de palabra por hablar en catalán. El diputado catalán se amparó en una resolución del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya, que obligaba a impartir clase en castellano en las aulas si el alumno lo pide.
El entonces presidente, Jesús Posada, llamó al orden a Tardá varias veces y acabó por retirarle la palabra en la tribuna. Con el diputado catalán se solidarizaron su compañero Alfred Bosch y el diputado de Amaiur Sabino Cuadra.
