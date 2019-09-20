Público
Polémica en Otura El fiscal estudia el comentario xenófobo de Vox sobre la reina de las fiestas de Otura

"Por lo visto no había otra chica del pueblo, otureña española, y más guapa", afirmó en Facebook el partido sobre la proclamación de una joven hija de marroquíes. La madre denunció el comentario ante la Guardia Civil por xenofobia.

Imagen de las reinas de las fiestas de Otura 2019, en Granada.- AYUNTAMIENTO DE OTURA

La Fiscalía está recabando información del comentario que Vox realizó hace unos días a través de las redes sociales sobre la proclamación de una joven marroquí como reina de las fiestas de Otura (Granada), en el que llegó a afirmar que "por lo visto no había otra chica del pueblo, otureña española, y más guapa".

La familia de la joven, de 16 años, considera que se trata de un comentario "xenófobo" y lo denunció ante la Guardia Civil. El fiscal delegado en criminalidad informática y delitos de odio de Granada, Francisco Hernández, ha iniciado una serie de comprobaciones para valorar el posible alcance penal de esta publicación que Vox Otura realizó en Facebook, según han informado fuentes del Ministerio Público.

Hasta el momento la Fiscalía no ha abierto diligencias de investigación penal y se está centrando en recabar de la Guardia Civil los datos en torno a este asunto para tomar una decisión.

"Ni su contenido ni su forma responden a la línea política y el ideario de Vox", dijo el partido ultra

La madre de la adolescente explicó recientemente que la joven se enteró de los comentarios a través de sus amigas, que le mandaron la publicación que Vox Otura había realizado en su cuenta de Facebook y que ya ha sido retirada.

En ella se podía leer: "Reina de las fiestas de Otura. Chica marroquí, joven, dos años viviendo en Otura. Ayuntamiento: PSOE Mayoría absoluta. Comentario Particular: Por lo visto en Otura no había otra chica del pueblo, otureña española, y más guapa...VAYA TELA".

La madre ha censurado esta clase de mensajes que "duelen y hace mucho daño" y ha expuesto que su hija tiene nacionalidad española y que "lleva toda la vida aquí".

Desde la cuenta de Vox Otura en esta red social han lamentado "el daño causado a la familia de la joven española" y afirman que "en cuanto el departamento de comunicación tuvo conocimiento de la publicación, se retiró el mensaje y se abrió una investigación para esclarecer los hechos". "Ni su contenido ni su forma responden a la línea política y el ideario de Vox", han afirmado desde el partido.

