CIudadanos en Murcia La Policía encuentra indicios de fraude en las primarias de Ciudadanos en Murcia

Según el medio 'La Verdad', la candidata recibió al menos catorce votos desde fuera de la Región de Murcia durante los comicios internos. 

La candidata de Ciudadanos en la región de Murcia, Isabel Franco. Fuente: Cs

La Policía Nacional ha encontrado índices de fraude electoral en las primarias de Ciudadanos en las que Isabel Franco se alzó como candidata del partido en la Región de Murcia, según informa el rotativo La Verdad

Según cuenta el medio murciano, la candidata percibió al menos catorce votos desde fuera de la Región de Murcia durante los comicios. Este hecho ha provocado que las autoridades consideren que hay indicios de un posible fraude.

La investigación llevada a cabo confirma que una serie de direcciones IP desde las que se emitieron sus votos en favor de Isabel Franco desde fuera de Murcia. Las autoridades han concluido en que hubo votos desde Madrid y Valencia, algo que según los estatutos del partido, serían considerados sufragios fraudulentos, según cuenta La Verdad.

Ciudadanos respeta la investigación

Al respecto de las informaciones aparecidas, el partido naranja ha querido constatar que "respeta la acción judicial y los procesos de investigación" llevadas a cabo sobre el posible fraude electoral en la región. 

Ciudadanos asegura que "es el primer interesado en aclarar todos los extremos del caso" para demostrar que no tiene nada que ocultar. Ya en marzo, las primarias del partido en Castilla y León extendió las dudas sobre el partido al otear la posibilidad de un pucherazo

