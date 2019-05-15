La Policía investiga la muerte violenta de una mujer en Palma

La Policía Nacional ha encontrado este miércoles en Palma el cadáver de una mujer de 53 años de origen sudamericano que llevaba desaparecida desde el domingo.
En concreto, el hallazgo ha tenido lugar sobre las 00.30 horas en una vivienda de la carretera Militar de la Playa de Palma. El cuerpo presentaba señales de violencia y la mujer estaba envuelta en bolsas de plástico en el garaje del inmueble.
El Grupo de Homicidios se ha hecho cargo de la investigación y ha dado traslado del cuerpo al Instituto Anatómico Forense para realizar la autopsia y determinar con ella las causas de la muerte.
La Policía está buscando al hijo de la mujer para tomarle declaración, ya que el menor se encuentra en paradero desconocido. Fuentes cercanas a la Policía han informado a Europa Press de que el hijo vivía con su madre, aunque aún se desconoce si el menor ha estado en la vivienda los días en los que la mujer ha estado desaparecida.
Precisamente el hijo de la víctima fue quien presentó este lunes la denuncia de desaparición de su madre junto a una amiga cercana a la familia. Los agentes continúan buscando a más testigos para tomar declaración y esclarecer los hechos.
