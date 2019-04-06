Público
Policía judicial acude a OK Diario para frenar información obtenida con métodos delictivos

Las fuerzas judiciales han solicitado al medio que deje de publicar datos procedentes del móvil de Dina Bousselham, exasistente de Pablo Iglesias.  

Eduardo Inda 2

La policía judicial acudió el pasado viernes a la redacción de la web de OKDiario para llevar el mandato de que dejen de publicar información procente de "fuentes delicitivas", según ha podido saber Público.

La petición se produjo delante de varios miembros de la plantilla, presentes durante la intervención policial. 

Los agentes entregaron un oficio a los redactores para que se abstengan de publicar datos del móvil de Dina Bousselham, ya que se trata de material robado y su difusión sería considerada delictiva, según ha informado la Cadena Ser en su boletín de las 12.00 de la mañana

Dina Bousselham, exasistente de Iglesias denunció el robo de su móvil en 2016 en un centro comercial, pensando que se trataba de un delito común. La sorpresa llegó cuando, en un registro en noviembre de 2017 dentro de la Operación Tándem, apareció el teléfono robado.

((habrá ampliación))

