El excomisario Policía Nacional de Baleares Antonio Cerdá y el inspector aún en activo Antonio Suárez han sido citado en calidad de investigado por el Jugado de Instrucción número uno de Palma por un presunto delito de cohecho y recibir sobornos de clanes de narcotraficantes de Son Banya.
El antiguo mando de la Policía Judicial de Baleares, Cerdá, está inmerso en el marco de una investigación por narcotráfico cuya principal cabecilla es la hija de La Paca, apodada La Guapi, una de las históricas figuras de distribución de droga en Mallorca.
La investigación surgió a raíz de una conversación entre Cerdá y otro narcotraficante, conocido como El Ico. Según este diario, el ex máximo responsable de la Policía Judicial de Baleares le dijo: "Nos tenemos que ver y me tienes que traer el libro que falta". Los investigadores intentan determinar si el vocablo "libro" lo utilizan en modo de palabra en clave.
En declaraciones a Europa Press, Cerdà ha señalado que no ha recibido todavía ninguna notificación sino que se ha enterado de su imputación por la prensa.
