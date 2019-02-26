Un periodista de la Cadena Ser ha denunciado este martes que ha sido "insultado y zarandeado" por la Policía Nacional a las puertas del Tribunal Supremo cuando acudía para cubrir la jornada del juicio al procés, en la que hoy declara Jordi Cuixart,

Aitor Álvarez relata que ha intentado acceder por la plaza de las Salesas, que es por donde lo ha hecho en los últimos días, y que cuatro agentes de la Unidad de Intervención Policial del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía le han dicho que debía hacerlo por la calle Génova. El periodista les ha intentado hacer ver que siempre lo ha hecho por la plaza de Salesas y les ha preguntado si no podía hacerlo hoy también.

"Me han pedido el DNI; se lo he dado y se han puesto a hacer comprobaciones. Mientras ocurría esto, yo tenía el teléfono en la oreja para entrar en directo en el programa Aquí Cuní, en Ser Catalunya. Y me han dicho: Cuelga el teléfono. Les he respondido que no podía, porque tenía que entrar en directo, a lo que me han empezando a insultar, a zarandear y a decir que si tenía problemas mentales. Me han arrancado el teléfono de la mano y me lo han colgado", relata Álvarez en la web de la emisora.

El informador continúa asegurando: "Poco después me han dicho que me estuviera quieto, que no me moviera ni un centímetro si no quería que me detuvieran por desobediencia. Me han devuelto el teléfono, me lo he puesto en la oreja y me han dicho: Lo tienes al revés, ¿estás tonto o qué?. Finalmente, Álvarez ha tenido que entrar por el acceso al Supremo de la calle Génova.