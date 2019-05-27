Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

La Policía registra el Ayuntamiento madrileño de Las Rozas y la Empresa de la Vivienda

Los registros se están produciendo desde primera hora de la mañana en una operación ordenada por el Juzgado número 4 de Majadahonda y la Fiscalía Anticorrupción.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ayuntamiento de Las Rozas.

Ayuntamiento de Las Rozas. / Web del Ayuntamiento

La Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) de la Policía Nacional está llevando a cabo registros en el Ayuntamiento de Las Rozas (Madrid) y en la sede de la Empresa Municipal de Gestión de la Vivienda (EMGV), según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Los registros se están produciendo desde primera hora de la mañana en una operación ordenada por el Juzgado número 4 de Majadahonda y la Fiscalía Anticorrupción.

A su llegada al ayuntamiento, los agentes han desalojado al personal que se encontraba en las dependencias y están realizando registros en busca de documentación. Por el momento no se han practicado detenciones.

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado a Efe que en el registro los agentes se están incautando diversa documentación relativa a la operación urbanística de soterramiento de alta tensión de la zona de Las Matas en el municipio roceño.

Se trata de una operación que se llevó a cabo en enero de 2009 en el cual el Consejo de Administración de la Empresa Municipal de Gestión Urbanística y de Vivienda de Las Rozas adjudicó las obras de remodelación de Las Matas a la empresa EOC de Obras y Servicios S.A. por un importe de 11,7 millones de euros.

En las elecciones municipales de este domingo, el alcalde y candidato del Partido Popular de Las Rozas, José de la Uz, consiguió doce concejales, quedándose a uno de la mayoría absoluta. Ciudadanos fue el segundo partido más votado con seis ediles. El PSOE fue el tercero con cuatro ediles seguido de Vox con dos concejales y cerró la tabla con un representante Podemos-IU-Equo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad