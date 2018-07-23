Público
Catalunya La Policía de Vic cita a declarar al conductor que embistió en Vic las cruces amarillas

La alcaldesa de la localidad barcelonesa confirma que el conductor ha sido identificado gracias también a la labor de los vecinos que "han facilitado información". 

Un coche arrolla las cruces colocadas en la plaza de la localidad catalana. Twitter / @smileneos

La Policía Local de Vic (Barcelona) ha identificado al conductor que embistió las cruces amarillas plantadas en la plaza Major del municipio para reivindicar la libertad de los presos soberanistas y en el extranjero, y ha sido llamado a declarar.

Así lo ha explicado la alcaldesa de Vic, Anna Erra, en Twitter donde agradece el trabajo de la policía y de los vecinos que "han facilitado información y dado muestras de apoyo".

Erra ha calificado el suceso como un "incidente deplorable contra la seguridad de las personas y la libertad de expresión".

El conductor actuó contra las cruces que activistas independentistas plantaron el sábado en la plaza, como se ha hecho en otros municipios, playas y espacios públicos.

El coche entró el domingo en la plaza, donde había decenas de personas, y empezó a derrumbar las cruces hasta que abandonó la plaza.

