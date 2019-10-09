La exalcaldesa de Madrid Manuela Carmena ha abierto este martes la puerta a ocupar el puesto de Defensora del Pueblo tras las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre. "Me parece un cargo de una responsabilidad enorme, puede ser", ha apuntado.

En una entrevista en "La noche en 24 horas de RTVE", recogida por Europa Press, Carmena ha explicado que, si se lo ofreciesen, tendría que "pensar si podría hacerlo bien". "Si surge, tienes que ver si eres la persona adecuada", ha afirmado.

La exalcaldesa, actualmente retirada de la primera línea política, ha mostrado su apoyo público a Más País, el partido que lidera Íñigo Errejón, a quien le une una estrecha relación. Con todo, Carmena descartó desde el primer momento integrarse en el proyecto de forma activa, y limitó su participación a apariciones puntuales.

Carmena: "Si surge, tienes que ver si eres la persona adecuada"

Con todo, la exregidora, que actualmente colabora una sección semanal en el programa Hora 25 de la Cadena Ser, se ha mostrado dispuesta a regresar a la política para ocupar un cargo de responsabilidad.

"Sí, ¿por qué no?", ha respondido tras ser preguntada por su vuelta a la primera línea. "Me gusta mucho plantear que la vida profesional siempre hay que entenderla como algo dinámico. Hoy por hoy estoy muy a gusto fuera: mañana no lo sé", ha explicado Carmena.