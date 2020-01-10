Público
la política de igualdad de la Junta de Andalucía La interventora de la Junta de Andalucía que frenó los 241 proyectos feministas ya no audita el Instituto de la Mujer

Hacienda aún no ha nombrado un sustituto o sustituta 

0803/2019 - Imagen de la huelga feminista del pasado 8 de marzo en España / EFE

La interventora Isabel Tobaruela, quien emitió el pasado 11 de diciembre el informe de disconformidad con efectos suspensivos que llevó a Laura Fernández, la directora del Instituto Andaluz de la Mujer (IAM) a dejar sin financiación 241 programas feministas que la habían recibido en primera instancia, ya no se encarga más de auditar el IAM, según indicaron fuentes de la Consejería andaluza de Hacienda a Público. 

Tobaruela ha regresado, después de haber cumplido una encomienda de gestión para cubrir el IAM, a su puesto como interventora delegada de la Consejería de Salud. El que hizo en el IAM era un trabajo acotado en el tiempo, para un periodo limitado y que ahora ha terminado, indicaron las fuentes. Las decisiones sobre quién audita los organismos adscritos, como es el IAM, las toma la Interventora General de la Junta de Andalucía. El puesto hoy lo ocupa Amelia Martínez, designada por el Gobierno de Juanma Moreno el pasado mes de septiembre en sustitución de Asunción Peña.

Tobaruela aún no tiene sustituto o sustituta, que será nombrado a lo largo de este mes de enero, según dijeron las fuentes. Es decir, que en este momento en el IAM hay una persona, designada por la Interventora general, que se ocupa exclusivamente de auditar las ayudas del Pacto de Estado de Violencia de Género.

