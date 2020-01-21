Estás leyendo: 9 de febrero, manifestación feminista en Sevilla en protesta por el parón del Gobierno andaluz a 241 proyectos

LA POLÍTICA DE IGUALDAD DE PP Y CIUDADANOS EN ANDALUCÍA 9 de febrero, manifestación feminista en Sevilla en protesta por el parón del Gobierno andaluz a 241 proyectos

La decisión de la Junta de Andalucía supone, según las ONG feministas "un ataque frontal a los derechos humanos y de las mujeres" y compromete "el desarrollo de políticas públicas a través de programas que benefician a miles de mujeres en Andalucía".

Manifestación durante la huelga feminista del 8 de marzo de 2019. /MANOLO FINISH

sevilla

raúl bocanegra

Más de 150 organizaciones de mujeres y sociales de Andalucía han convocado una manifestación de ámbito nacional en Sevilla, en protesta por la política de Igualdad del Gobierno de Andalucía, formado por una coalición de PP y Ciudadanos.

En un comunicado enviado a Público, expresan "su más rotunda disconformidad con la resolución definitiva de la financiación de proyectos en materia de igualdad de género, de exclusión social y de erradicación de la violencia machista del. Instituto Andaluz de la Mujer".

La Consejería de Igualdad, que dirige Rocío Ruiz (Ciudadanos), dejó sin financiación 241 proyectos feministas en toda Andalucía, después de que la Intervención de la Junta efectuara un informe de disconformidad con efectos suspensivos, lo que generó una tremenda preocupación en el tejido feminista de la Comunidad. PSOE y Adelante Andalucía han apoyado a las ONG afectadas desde que se conoció la información.

En el comunicado, las asociaciones afirman que la decisión de la Junta de Andalucía "supone un ataque frontal a los derechos humanos y de las mujeres. Este cambio radical está comprometiendo el desarrollo de políticas públicas a través de programas que benefician a miles de mujeres en Andalucía".

La consejera, tras la decisión –que no implicó la pérdida de las subvenciones, sino que se financiaran con más dinero 76 proyectos de los 317 que en principio la iban a recibir– ha tendido la mano para arreglar la situación, pero, si se atiende a lo que aseguran las ONG afectadas, sin una voluntad real de hacerlo.

Por ello, en el comunicado, exponen lo siguiente: "El movimiento feminista y el tejido asociativo andaluz exige al Gobierno de la Junta de Andalucía y la Consejería de Igualdad, Políticas Sociales y Conciliación una solución urgente. Con esta nueva política, este gobierno viene a incumplir las resoluciones internacionales, leyes nacionales, así como el propio estatuto de autonomía andaluz".

La manifestación –que se difunde en redes sociales desde la cuenta de Twitter @trendignidadAnd con los hastags #NiUnPasoAtrás y #TrenDeLaDignidad–, saldrá el 9 de febrero, a las 11.30 h. desde la avenida Menéndez Pelayo y se dirigirá hasta las inmediaciones del Palacio de San Telmo, sede del gobierno de la Junta de Andalucía.

