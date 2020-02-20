madrid
"Al principio siempre hay alguna opinión discordante porque la sentencia ha caído como un palo gordo". Son las palabras de la secretaria de Estado de Migraciones, Hana Jalloul, en referencia a los primeros roces en el Gobierno de coalición producidos por las políticas migratorias.
Jalloul se ha referido así al reciente fallo del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos que ha avalado las polémicas devoluciones en caliente de migrantes a través de las vallas de Ceuta y Melilla. Una sentencia muy criticada por el conjunto de las organizaciones sociales y que ha despertado la preocupación, incluso, del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR). Sin embargo, la sentencia ha sido asumida por el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, que además anunció recientemente el aumento de la altura de las vallas fronterizas.
A pesar de ello, la secretaria de Estado ha querido lanzar una mensaje de unidad y solvencia: "Somos un Gobierno de coalición estable y trabajaremos porque así sea", ha resaltado en declaraciones a la prensa antes de participar en la presentación del Anuario de la Inmigración 2019 del CIDOB en Madrid.
Donde no ha querido profundizar ha sido en los planes de su departamento sobre la nueva ley de Asilo y Refugio que el Ejecutivo debe presentar, tal y como recogía el programa de Gobierno y como demanda la Unión Europea para transponer varias directivas que aún están pendientes de introducir. Aunque Interior lo ha negado, El País adelantó ayer una propuesta del Ministerio del Interior que haría más restrictiva la ley de asilo, aunque Jalloul no ha querido entrar en este asunto y se ha limitado ha recorda que a su ministerio sólo le corresponde "la parte de acogida" y que el minsitro de Inclusión, Migraciones y Seguridad Social Escrivá lo comentará en el Congreso la próxima semana.
