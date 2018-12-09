Los políticos presos en huelga de hambre hacen un llamamiento a la no violencia

Los políticos independentistas presos en huelga de hambre han hecho un llamamiento a la no violencia y han expresado su preocupación por que las actuaciones de algunas personas "con la cara tapada" estén desluciendo la protesta que llevan a cabo desde la cárcel de Lledoners.
Un portavoz del colectivo "Prou Ostatges", que organiza un ayuno en apoyo a los políticos presos en el depósito del Rei Martí de Barcelona en el que participa el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha leído este domingo un mensaje que asegura le han hecho llegar los líderes independentistas en huelga de hambre, a los que ha visitado en la cárcel.
Según ese mensaje, los políticos que mantienen la huelga -el diputado de JxCat Jordi Sànchez y los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull y Joaquim Forn- han expresado que "les preocupa mucho que la acción de gente con la cara tapada pase por delante del compromiso no violento y de un sacrificio personal extremo como es la huelga de hambre".
"Les preocupa que eso esté tapando su noble y loable acción", ha añadido el portavoz de Prou Ostatges que ha transmitido el mensaje de los presos en huelga de hambre.
Esta semana, grupos de manifestantes, muchos de ellos con el rostro cubierto, han protagonizado disturbios violentos cuando trataban de boicotear actos de Vox en Girona y Terrassa (Barcelona), mientras que el sábado los denominados Comités de Defensa de la República cortaron el tráfico durante 15 en la autopista AP-7, en L'Ampolla (Tarragona).
