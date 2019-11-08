Público
Ponsartí euroorden Reino Unido acepta tramitar la euroorden de Ponsatí para ser resuelta por el juez

El abogado de la dirigente independentista ha considerado que el juez Llarena está "acusando a Clara de desobediencia en lugar de sedición". 

La consellera de Enseñanza, Clara Ponsatí. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

El abogado de la exconsellera Clara Ponsatí, Aamer Anwar, ha informado este viernes de que la Agencia Nacional Contra la Delincuencia de Reino Unido ha aceptado tramitar la euroorden contra la dirigente independentista tras recibir las aclaraciones del Tribunal Supremo (TS) Pablo Llarena, por lo que la solicitud de extradición llegará a la justicia escocesa para ser resuelta.  

En un comunicado, el letrado ha explicado que Ponsatí —que se marchó de España tras la declaración de independencia —comparecerá ante la policía de Edimburgo (Reino Unido) el jueves 14 de noviembre para ser puesta a disposición del juez. 

"Defenderemos firmemente a Clara del abuso de España del proceso de extradición y de cualquier intento de perseguirla por ejercer el mandato democrático del pueblo catalán", ha manifestado su abogado.   

El letrado también ha considerado que parece que el juez Llarena esté "acusando a Clara de desobediencia en lugar de sedición" en sus aclaraciones remitidas a las autoridades británicas". 

Llarena, instructor de la causa sobre el proceso soberanista, ha enviado este viernes a la Agencia británica contra la delincuencia información complementaria sobre la exconsellera de Educación, de la que pide la extradición.   

Ha indicado que Ponsatí conocía la ilegalidad de las conductas por las que se la reclama por un delito de sedición, e incluye todas las resoluciones del Tribunal Constitucional que fueron desobedecidas por la dirigente independentista pese a tener "pleno conocimiento" de las mismas.   

El juez, que envía el documento también traducido al inglés, contesta de este modo a los requerimientos que se le realizaron el pasado miércoles desde este organismo, integrado en la Unidad Oficina Sirene (cooperación policial europea).  

La agencia británica le pidió más información pese a rechazar en principio dar trámite a la euroorden cursada por el juez contra Ponsatí por lo "desproporcionado" de la petición, si bien horas después rectificó dicho término.

