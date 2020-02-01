Estás leyendo: La Eurocámara reconoce a Clara Ponsatí como eurodiputada

Ponsatí decidió no presentarse a la jura de la Constitución en Madrid ni el martes ni el jueves, alegando su condición de exiliad por lo que la JEC, el organo que la había citado, acordó dejar vacante de forma temporal el escaño.

La eurodiputada Clara Ponsatí saluda a la gente en Edimburgo en imagen de archivo. 

El Parlamento Europeo reconoce a partir de hoy la condición de eurodiputada de la exconsellera de la Generalitat Clara Ponsatí que podrá así ocupar uno de los escaños que dejan libres los eurodiputados británicos que abandonan la institución este viernes como consecuencia del Brexit.

El anuncio lo hará previsiblemente el presidente de la Eurocámara, David Sassoli, en la sesión plenaria que arrancará en Estrasburgo el próximo 10 de febrero, aunque la decisión tendrá efecto ya desde hoy, según consta en una nota administrativa del Parlamento europeo.

El documento interno es una formalidad para comunicar a los servicios de la institución la incorporación de los nuevos eurodiputados tras la salida de Reino Unido que, en el caso del estado español, supone ganar cinco escaños. Así, además de Ponsatí, que se sentará junto al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont y el exconseller Toni Comín entre los eurodiputados no inscritos por no contar con grupo parlamentario, ganarán un eurodiputado PP (Gabriel Mato), PSOE (Marcos Ros Sempere), Cs (Adrián Vázquez) y Vox (Margarita de la Pisa Carrión).

En cualquier caso, para asumir el acta, la política independentista deberá completar antes los trámites legales para obtener sus credenciales de eurodiputada, que, entre otras cosas, incluye la firma de documentos sobre sus intereses financieros y una declaración de incompatibilidad de cargos.

Este proceso de tramitación es necesario para poder ejercer plenamente su mandato como eurodiputada, es decir, para tener derecho a participar, intervenir y votar en las sesiones parlamentarias. Para cumplirlo debe acudir a una de las sedes de la institución, ya sea la de Bruselas o la de Estrasburgo.

