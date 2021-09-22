El PP abandona la confrontación total con el Gobierno y muestra su apoyo en la gestión del volcán de La Palma

madridActualizado:
El líder del Partido Popular (PP), Pablo Casado, ha visitado hoy la isla de La Palma para interesarse por las consecuencias de la erupción del volcán. En declaraciones a los medios de comunicación, Casado ha optado por abandonar la estrategia de confrontación total y ha mostrado su apoyo al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en la gestión de la catástrofe.
"Ante estas catástrofes naturales tenemos que ir todos juntos", ha destacado el líder de los populares, que ha estado acompañado por el presidente del Cabildo, Mariano Hernández Zapata, y la presidenta del PP en Canarias, Australia Navarro. En este sentido, ha afirmado que el Gobierno "cuenta con nuestro apoyo para remar juntos en la misma dirección para que las ayudas lleguen cuanto antes".
El dirigente popular ha destacado también que lo sucedido en La Palma "no es un espectáculo maravilloso, sino una catástrofe natural terrible que está afectando a 6.000 personas, más de 160 viviendas y que se ha cuantificado en 400 millones de euros".
Casado ha reclamado acciones rápidas con "unidad de acción" y "con el respaldo de la oposición". Y ha alabado la declaración de zona catastrófica anunciada por el Gobierno. "Todos han reaccionado a tiempo, la gente lo está pasando fatal, es desgarrador escuchar a personas llorando porque no han podido recoger nada de sus casas", ha destacado. "Toda nuestra solidaridad con los palmeros pero también un mensaje de esperanza en el futuro, porque todos juntos superaremos esto", ha añadido el dirigente popular.
👉 @pablocasado_: “Ante estas catástrofes naturales tenemos que ir todos juntos”. pic.twitter.com/2ODkShd2DY— Partido Popular (@populares) September 22, 2021
