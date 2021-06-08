Estás leyendo: El PP abandona el Gobierno de coalición en el Ayuntamiento de Granada para forzar la dimisión del alcalde de Cs

Público
Público

PP de Granada El PP abandona el Gobierno de coalición en el Ayuntamiento de Granada para forzar la dimisión del alcalde de Cs

El presidente del PP de Granada, Francisco Rodríguez, ha advertido de que ahora a Luis Salvador "solo le quedan dos opciones": "atrincherarse o convocar un pleno de investidura para que gobierne el PP".

El alcalde de Granada, Luis Salvador, comparece en rueda de prensa
El alcalde de Granada, Luis Salvador, comparece en rueda de prensa. El alcalde de Granada, Luis Salvador, comparece en rueda de prensa / EP/Archivo

granada

Actualizado:

El presidente del PP de Granada, Francisco Rodríguez, ha anunciado este martes que los seis ediles que conforman actualmente el grupo popular van a renunciar a sus competencias y abandonarán el gobierno municipal de coalición con Ciudadanos que encabeza como alcalde Luis Salvador (Cs).

En una rueda de prensa junto a los ediles del grupo municipal del PP, convocada anoche con urgencia tras el encuentro que mantuvo con Salvador.

Rodríguez ha recalcado que su partido toma esta "dura decisión" porque el actual regidor está "manteniendo a la ciudad en una situación de inestabilidad y agonía" y ha advertido de que ahora a Luis Salvador "solo le quedan dos opciones": "atrincherarse o convocar un pleno de investidura para que gobierne el PP, que fue la lista más votada de centro derecha en las pasadas elecciones".

El desencadenante de la crisis en el Ayuntamiento fue el anuncio, el 26 de mayo, del hasta entonces concejal del PP y candidato popular en las pasadas elecciones municipales, Sebastián Pérez, de abandonar el partido tras 35 años de militancia para pasarse al grupo no adscrito por el trato "humillante" de su formación.

Pérez acompañó el anuncio de la exigencia de que Salvador abandonara la alcaldía y esta pasara a manos del PP durante los dos años que restan de mandato, con un candidato del Partido Popular acorde a sus posicionamientos y sin descartar la posibilidad de apoyar una moción de censura que daría la alcaldía al PSOE, fuerza más votada en los pasados comicios.

Actualmente Luis Salvador gobierna la ciudad con cuatro de los 27 concejales que conforman la corporación, en virtud del acuerdo que alcanzó al inicio de mandato con el PP –que obtuvo siete concejales en las pasadas elecciones municipales– y Vox –que consiguió tres–. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público