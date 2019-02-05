Hace tiempo que no es noticia que el PP de Esperanza Aguirre acudió dopado económicamente a las elecciones entre 2007 y 2011: la 'caja B' del PP de Aguirre obtuvo cinco millones en negro para tres elecciones —las autonómicas y municipales de 2007 y 2011 y las generales de 2008—. En la campaña electoral de 2011, por ejemplo, el PP de Aguirre contó 1,5 millones de dinero negro en efectivo.
Ahora el diario El País revela que en las elecciones de 2011 el volumen de la caja B era mayor de lo que se creía hasta ahora: cita un informe de la Guardia Civil señala que el PP de Madrid gastó en aquellos comicios 6,2 millones de euros cuando el máximo que permitía la ley era de 3,23 millones, según El País. La cantidad presupuestada, gracias al entramado de facturas falsas y dinero negro, duplica ampliamente a la que en su momento declaró a la Cámara de Cuentas, que fue de 2,98 millones.
Ese exceso de financiación —alrededor de tres millones de euros— se disimuló con facturas falsas, asignando a otros periodos los gastos electorales. Además, de esa cantidad, y de acuerdo a la información de El País "al menos 1,25 millones de euros provienen de la caja B que manejaba en entonces gerente del partido en Madrid, Beltrán Gutiérrez y que se nutría de fondos aportados por el exconsejero Francisco Granados".
