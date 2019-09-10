El PP anima a los socialistas críticos con Sánchez a unirse a España Suma

La portavoz del PP en la Cámara Baja, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha animado a "los socialistas con un mínimo de sentido de Estado" a unirse a la plataforma España Suma. Una coalición impulsada por los 'populares' para confluir en las próximas elecciones generales, en un supuesto adelanto electoral en noviembre, pero que también quieren implentar en comunidades como el País Vasco o Catalunya.
"La vocación del PP es sumar y ampliar la base del constitucionalismo", ha indicado la portavoz conservadora tras la Junta de portavoces, preguntada si hacía extensible la invitación, además de a Ciudadanos y a Vox, a los socialistas críticos con la gestión del actual presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
"Esto está abierto" —ha indicado Álvarez de Toledo— aclarando que no se refiere a la dirección del PSOE, sino a "personas que han tenido un carnet socialista" como Nicolás Redondo Terreros, exsecretario general del País Vasco, o Joaquín Leguina. expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid.
A juicio de la portavoz del PP, Sánchez y su Ejecutivo están "al margen del constitucionalismo". Álvarez de Toledo ha criticado, a su vez, el veto del PSOE a las iniciativas propuestas por 'populares' y 'naranjas' en la Cámara Baja: "No doy crédito que el PSOE haya reconocido que se está produciendo un bloqueo".
