Sesión de control al Gobierno El PP aprovecha la primera pregunta a Iglesias como vicepresidente para citar a Venezuela y al "comunismo de élite"

En su primera sesión de control al Gobierno como vicepresidente, el líder de Unidas Podemos responde a una única pregunta del número dos del PP, Teodoro García Egea, y defiende los objetivos de su Vicepresidencia.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), junto a la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, y el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, al inicio de la apertura solemne de la XIV legislatura que ha tenido lugar este lunes 3 de febrero en el Congreso.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), junto a la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, y el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, al inicio de la apertura solemne de la XIV legislatura que ha tenido lugar este lunes 3 de febrero en el Congreso.

madrid

Actualizado:

El PP acostumbra a colar cualquier alusión sobre Venezuela cada vez que se dirige a Pablo Iglesias, y en la primera sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados no ha querido renunciar a esta tradición.

El secretario general de los conservadores, Teodoro García Egea, ha cargado este martes contra el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, en su primera y única pregunta en la primera sesión de control de la XIV Legislatura. 

Egea atribuye al Ejecutivo la creación del "comunismo de élite"

Así, Egea ha asegurado que la formación del Ejecutivo de coalición ha supuesto la destrucción de 14.000 empleos entre los jóvenes, 20.000 entre las mujeres y 30.000 entre los agricultores -sin decir de dónde vienen estos datos-, que éste es el Gobierno de "todos contra España", o que las formaciones que lo sostienen han inventado "el comunismo de élite". 

Eso, sin olvidar la alusión a Venezuela, nuevamente convertida por la oposición en tema del día, con un llamamiento a Iglesias para que el ministro de Transportes, José Luis Ábalos, "diga la verdad" que sólo el vicepresidente segundo sabe. Aludía así al encuentro de Ábalos con la vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, en el aeropuerto de Barajas. "Este Gobierno será el de la mentira", zanjaba.

Por su parte, Iglesias se ha servido de un tono reposado para responder leyendo algunas de las conclusiones del reciente informe del relator de la ONU sobre la extrema pobreza y los derechos humanos, Philip Alston, muy crítico con la situación de los derechos sociales en España. 

Así, el vicepresidente segundo y ministro de derechos sociales y Agenda 2030 ha justificado la creación de estas carteras -formalmente, el centro de la pregunta de Egea- como mecanismo para gestionar los resultados de la "ineficaz política económica" del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy (Noviembre 2011-junio 2018).

"Se ha apostado por suy creación", decía Iglesias, para que ningún relator de la ONU tenga que denunciar la situación de pobreza en España.

