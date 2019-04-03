El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, que este martes 'ha ido a divertirse' a El Hormiguero, ha asegurado en el programa que los casos de corrupción en su formación "son un par de sinvergüenzas que han traicionado al partido". De este modo ha reducido tramas como Gürtel, Púnica, Lezo, Cursach o Máster, entre muchas otras. El 'popular' ha querido tranquilizar a los ciudadanos: "En España quien la ha hecho la ha pagado". Aun así, mantiene en la Ejecutiva del PP al exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz, quien ha vuelto al foco mediático por las informaciones que le involucran con las cloacas del Estado.
Entre los motivos que han provocado el descenso del PP en las encuestas no destaca la corrupción, sino haber gobernado durante la crisis económica de 2008 y también "la fragmentación de la derecha en tres". Así, ha reconocido que "uno de cada tres votantes ha dejado de confiar" en su partido debido a estos factores.
Otro de los temas de la entrevista ha sido la situación en Catalunya. "Aplicaría el artículo 155 el tiempo que hiciera falta", ha aseverado. Incluso ha hecho referencia a un posible cierre de TV3 en el caso de que "siga siendo una cadena al servicio del independentismo ilegal". La solución para Casado, y en el caso de que llegara a la Moncla, sería un "plan de concordia y unidad", del que no ha dado ningún detalle.
Además de mostrar sus habilidades musicales tocando el bajo, el presidente del PP ha insistido en que tiene "buena relación personal" con todos sus rivales políticos, incluido el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, pese a que este se ha referido al PP como la "derechita cobarde".
