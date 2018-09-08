El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha considerado este sábado en Barcelona que "comienzan a darse las circunstancias" para que tenga que volver a aplicarse el "precepto constitucional" que frene a los secesionistas, el artículo 155 de la Carta Magna.

En la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del PP, Casado ha advertido asimismo al Gobierno de que "no se puede pactar con los independentistas como si fuesen los legítimos representantes de toda la sociedad, porque no lo son y han renunciado a serlo".

"No nos vamos a quedar mirando cómo el PSOE complica más el problema recuperando un estatuto inconstitucional", ha dicho Casado, quien también ha advertido de que no piensa aceptar una Catalunya "confederal de facto independiente" ni tampoco cree que haya que "hacerse perdonar" por quienes están tratando de "destruir el país".

En todo momento ha lanzado el líder del PP advertencias al Ejecutivo que preside Pedro Sánchez ante su apuesta por el diálogo con la Generalitat. Y en este sentido ha señalado que, ante quienes "tratan de imponer su ideología represiva y totalitaria" no puede haber "negociación ni cesión alguna".

"El verdadero problema son ellos y lo tienen ellos, son ellos los que tienen que cambiar porque no vamos a cambiar los demás, no tenemos por qué"

El líder del PP ha advertido de que su partido es el que tiene que hacer frente a ese "proyecto de disolución de España" que en su opinión "primero patrocina el nacionalismo" y segundo "la izquierda radical con el PSOE liderando".

"España no es el nombre de un problema, la Constitución y el Estado de derecho no son un problema"; "el verdadero problema son ellos y lo tienen ellos, son ellos los que tienen que cambiar porque no vamos a cambiar los demás, no tenemos por qué", ha dicho.

Pablo Casado ha explicado que la propuesta del PP para Catalunya es "recuperar la convivencia alrededor de las leyes y la Constitución" y no piensan moverse de esa posición, y ha defendido "no cometer errores ni subestimar el fanatismo de los adversarios".

Y una y otra vez ha subrayado que el PP no puede consentir este "supuesto diálogo" con "equivalencia moral entre las partes", porque dicha equivalencia "nunca la ha habido ni la va a haber".