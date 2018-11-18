El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha advertido de que Pedro Sánchez se ha convertido en el "zombi" de un Gobierno que está ya muerto, porque no puede aprobar los presupuestos y que debería convocar elecciones en lugar de seguir gobernando "a capón" por medio de decretos.

En el municipio de Lucena, el último acto de su jornada por la provincia de Córdoba, Casado también ha tenido calificativos para la presidenta de la Junta, Susana Díaz, a la que ha llamado "soberbia y prepotente", y la ha acusado de gobernar desde el "despotismo".

Un día después de que el presidente del Gobierno haya confirmado que no presentará presupuestos si no tiene apoyos, Casado ha señalado que el Ejecutivo "deambula muerto" y "sin futuro", y sus miembros son "como los personajes de la película Los otros", son los únicos que ignoran que ya no están vivos.

Casado ha criticado que Sánchez reconozca que "le da igual" no aprobar las cuentas y pretenda gobernar "a capón". "Como les gusta el real decreto, se han hecho monárquicos solo para pasar el rodillo", ha ironizado.

Antes, el líder del PP ha arremetido contra Susana Díaz, y ha ironizado sobre el hecho de que la presidenta andaluza diga siempre que es feliz. "No me extraña, ha colocado a toda su familia y a todos sus amigos en la Junta", ha dicho.

"Soy feliz porque creo que este es mi cortijo porque creo que nadie me lo va a arrebatar", ha añadido Casado como si hablara en boca de Susana Díaz.

Y ha advertido de que "la felicidad" la van a vivir los populares el 2 de diciembre cuando puedan gobernar.