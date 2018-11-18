Público
PP Casado pide un "Gibraltar español como dicen los tratados"

"El Reino Unido y España pueden hacer que tengan doble pasaporte aquellos que viven en Gibraltar", ha agregado Casado en un mitin para apoyar al candidato del PP a la Junta, Juanma Moreno.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, visita una librería durante un paseo electoral. RAFA ALCAIDE/EFE

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha defendido la "cosoberanía" de Gibraltar y que los empleados españoles que trabajan en el peñón tengan "los mismos derechos y obligaciones", con un doble pasaporte de Reino Unido y España, a lo que ha añadido: "No queremos verja".

Casado, que participa este domingo en Algeciras (Cádiz) en un mitin para apoyar al candidato del PP a la Junta, Juanma Moreno, ha lamentado que los trabajadores españoles de Gibraltar ahora no tienen "ni el mismo sueldo, ni los mismos derechos ni las mismas pensiones".

"El Reino Unido y España pueden hacer que tengan doble pasaporte aquellos que viven en Gibraltar", ha agregado Casado, quien ha criticado la última "comisión vergonzante con cuatro banderas" para tratar la situación del peñón.

Ha preguntado "dónde llega la negación de una historia centenaria, próspera, que nos ha dado la mayor preponderancia e influencia en el Atlántico" y ha asegurado que el PP es el único partido que pide "un Gibraltar español como dicen los tratados".

Casado ha vuelto a criticar el plan de inversiones que ha anunciado el Gobierno para el Campo de Gibraltar y ha prometido un plan estratégico de inversiones para la creación de infraestructuras, polígonos, con apoyo al campo, al comercio y a las "cuestiones legales" para evitar que la comarca se conozca por cuestiones como "el búnkering" o el "contrabando de tabaco".

