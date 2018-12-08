Público
PP Casado: "Queremos un pacto de 47 escaños con Cs y veremos si otros facilitan la investidura con su abstención"

El presidente del PP dice que los andaluces han dado al partido "un mandato" para que se propicie "un cambio de Gobierno".

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, durante su intervención en el acto del partido para presentar a los candidatos de las elecciones de 2019 a la presidencia autonómica murciana. Cristóbal Osete/EFE

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha señalado este sábado en Murcia, en un encuentro que ha mantenido con periodistas tras su reunión con los regantes, que las negociaciones para formar gobierno en Andalucía "se tienen que hacer de forma discreta".

"Lo queremos es un pacto de 47 escaños con Ciudadanos y una vez que alcancemos ese acuerdo, veremos si hay otras formaciones políticas que quieren facilitar la investidura con su abstención o consideran que las líneas marcadas en ese acuerdo son positivas para Andalucía".

"Lo importante es que lo andaluces nos han dado un mandato, el de propiciar un cambio de Gobierno, prácticamente un cambio de régimen después de 40 años de estructura clientelar y de inmobilismo del Gobierno socialista", ha apuntado el líder de los 'populares'.

Así, ha subrayado, "no podemos caer en la decepción que supuso el cambio en el País Vasco de Patxi López con apoyo del Partido Popular o eso que vendía Pascual Maragall del tripartito supuestamente no nacionalista. En este caso, la alternancia debe ser no de un mero Gobierno, ni de forma instrumental para que todo siga igual, sino un cambio de política de forma radical en Andalucía".

