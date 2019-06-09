Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, presidente del PP en Castilla y León y Fernando Martínez Maíllo, ex coordinador general del partido, han sido acusados de haber falsificado 5.000 firmas y haber obtenido 500.000 euros en B para ganar las primarias de su partido, según informa en exclusiva Diario 16.
Así lo confirman dirigentes y exdirigentes del partido que cuentan al diario digital cómo ambos políticos urdieron un complejo plan para ganar el proceso de primarias de 2017. La denuncia habría sido presentada la semana pasada y admitid a trámite por el juez, acusando a ambos políticos de delitos de coacción, financiación ilegal y falsedad documental. La intención de esta estrategia era evitar la victoria de Antonio Silván, alcalde de León y rival político de Mañueco.
Maíllo, propulsor de las primarias abiertas en el Partido Popular, habría descubierto ese año que se esperaba contar con 58.000 afiliados y que en realidad solo contaban con 7.000, “porque todos los demás o han desaparecido o han muerto”, revelan las fuentes de Diario 16.
"Se da el visto bueno desde Génova para que se firme desde el partido y con garabatos la autorización por los militantes"
Al menos 5.000 de los 7.000 que podían votar en esas primarias no estaban al día con sus pagos como militantes, por lo que se creó un Comité organizador encargado de realizar ingresos en nombre de esos afiliados para así saldar sus cuentas y tener posibilida de voto.
De esta manera, las aportaciones habrían sido realizadas por empresarios con dinero en B, según Diario 15, así como de cargos de partido de toda Castilla y León. “Varias empresas destacadas de la comunidad colaboran con importantes cantidades que ayudan a conseguir los casi 500.000 euros”, asegura el periódico.
"Se autoriza el uso de esos datos desde Génova para pagar las cuotas por los militantes, igual que se da el visto bueno a que se firme desde el partido y con garabatos la autorización por los militantes", informa el periódico. Las elecciones internas terminaron con una victoria de Mañueco con el 67% de los votos, en detrimento de Silván.
