Estás leyendo: El PP de Castilla-La Mancha participa en un acto de un instituto público después de impedírselo a Irene Montero en Madrid

Público
Público

Castilla - La Mancha El PP de Castilla-La Mancha participa en un acto de un instituto público después de impedírselo a Irene Montero en Madrid

La eurodiputada Dolors Montserrat y el líder autonómico del PP, Francisco Núñez, han participado en el acto del instituto Eladio Cabañero de Tomelloso pese a que su partido vetó a la ministra de Igualdad por querer hacer lo mismo en el 8M.

PP manchego ve "incomprensible" no estar presente en el día regional
El presidente del PP en Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Núñez- EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente del PP de Castilla - La Mancha, Francisco Núñez, ha participado este miércoles, junto a la eurodiputada y portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Europeo, Dolors Montserrat, en un acto en el instituto público Eladio Cabañero de la ciudad de Tomelloso (Ciudad Real).

La visita de los dirigentes del PP llama la atención después de que la Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad de Madrid impidiera a la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, asistir a una reunión con alumnas y profesoras de un instituto público de la capital durante el 8M alegando que su presencia en un centro educativo suponía un intento de "adoctrinamiento".

Núñez y Montserrat han acudido al acto a las 09:30 horas de la mañana después de remitir a los medios que la rueda de prensa posterior al encuentro se realizaría a las 11.00 horas en la sede local del PP en Tomelloso, en lugar de realizarse en el mismo centro educativo.

El acto se ha desarrollado en el marco del programa 'Escuela Embajadora del Parlamento Europeo' del centro público y ha contado con la participación de ambos dirigentes.

"Hipocresía y la falta de responsabilidad"

El secretario general de Podemos en Castilla-La Mancha, José Luis García Gascón, ha comentado que la presencia de los dirigentes del PP en el acto es "otra prueba más de la hipocresía y la falta de responsabilidad del Partido Popular".

En el mismo sentido se ha expresado el secretario de organización de los socialistas de Castilla - La Mancha, Sergio Gutierrez, en Twitter:

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público