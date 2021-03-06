Estás leyendo: El PP catalán cesa a Albert Fernández, vicesecretario de comunicación, denunciado por presunto maltrato

El PP catalán cesa a Albert Fernández, vicesecretario de comunicación, denunciado por presunto maltrato

El PP catalán cesa a Albert Fernández, vicesecretario de comunicación, denunciado por presunto maltrato

El PP de Catalunya ha cesado "de todas sus responsabilidades orgánicas" al vicesecretario de comunicación del partido, Albert Fernández Saltiveri, tras ser denunciado por presunto maltrato a su expareja, según un comunicado del partido.

Según ha avanzado el diario Ara, su expareja y presidenta de Nuevas Generaciones, Irene Pardo, le denunció el lunes por presuntas en el ámbito de la violencia de género, y el denunciado ha dicho al diario que le consta la denuncia pero que en todo caso es "falsa".

El comunicado añade que el Comité de Derechos y Garantías del partido también le ha abierto un expediente informativo.

