PP y Cs ceden ante Vox y despliegan una bandera de España en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid

PP y Ciudadanos han desplegado este jueves una bandera de España en la fachada de Cibeles como había pedido Vox. "Se hace muy necesario reivindicar la bandera y los valores que representa", han señalado fuentes municipales.

Las mismas fuentes explican que la enseña nacional "representa la unidad, la concordia entre españoles y el respeto" a la Constitución, que es "garante" de las "libertades y los derechos".

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha tomado esta decisión unos días después de que Vox le reclamase que colgase la bandera nacional para demostrar que "respeta los derechos de todos". La formación dirigida por Santiago Abascal se expresó así después de que Almeida confirmase que la bandera LGTBI ondearía en el consistorio.

"En Vox no nos metemos en la cama de nadie. Si Almeida quiere demostrar que Madrid respeta los derechos de todos, al margen de su orientación sexual, que cuelgue la bandera española, que es la de todos, no la de un lobby que odia a todo el que no piensa como ellos", señalaron desde Vox.

La bandera, colocada en el mismo lugar en la que antes figuraba la pancarta con el lema Refugees welcome, lucirá junto a la bandera LGTBI, que ondeará en el lateral izquierdo de la fachada de Cibeles desde este viernes a las 13 horas, coincidiendo con el Día Internacional del Orgullo.

Será una bandera distinta a la que se colgó durante el mandato de Manuela Carmena, confeccionada por aquellos madrileños y turistas que ataron lazos multicolores a una malla. La nueva bandera tiene 15 metros de largo por 3 metros de ancho.