PP y Cs no colocarán en el ayuntamiento de Madrid la pancarta 'Refugees Welcome'

Las Juntas de Distrito presididas por los conservadores han prescindido también de los murales contra las violencias machistas de los edificios institucionales.

Imágenes del Ayuntamiento de Madrid sin la pancarta de 'Welcome refugees'. EUROPA PRESS/Eduardo Parra

El nuevo Ayuntamiento de la capital de Madrid, de coalición entre PP y Cs, no colocará en el Palacio de Cibeles la pancarta Refugees Welcome que presidió su fachada durante el mandato de Manuela Carmena. "Somos un gobierno de hechos", ha manifestado la portavoz del gobierno, Inmaculada Sanz.

En rueda de prensa celebrada tras la Junta de Gobierno, Sanz ha asegurado que "más allá de pancartas", la anterior Corporación no resolvió "grandes cuestiones" sobre ello, como "el hecho que ocurrió sobre una serie de refugiados que tuvieron que ir a Guadalajara".

Asimismo ha cargado contra una de las "cuestiones de demagogia más dolorosas" utilizada por Ahora Madrid, que fue su juicio "la de los niños desnutridos". "Fue una utilización demagógica de un problema que existe en esta ciudad, pero para eso están los servicios sociales de esta ciudad, que existen servicios para dar respuesta a eso", ha apostillado.

Sin embargo, esta no es la única pancarta que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha retirado desde que llegó al Consistorio. En este sentido, las Juntas de Distrito presididas por el PP retiraron el pasado martes las pancartas contra las violencias machistas de los edificios institucionales, además de la de Welcome refugees.

