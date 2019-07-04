Representantes de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox llevan reunidos desde primera hora de la mañana en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia, en Cartagena, para intentar llegar a un acuerdo que permita la investidura esta tarde del conservador Fernando López Miras como presidente de la comunidad.
"Estamos intentando que salga el acuerdo adelante y que Vox deje de hacer el juego a PSOE y Podemos. El único acuerdo de gobierno es el que está firmado entre Cs y PP, y no se va a modificar. Hay una reunión, sí, para explicarles nuestro acuerdo programático con el PP", intentan justificar desde Cs, pese a que habían rechazado sentarse con la extrema derecha.
Según fuentes del PP en Génova, la reunión se ha iniciado alrededor de las 9.30 horas en una de las salas de juntas del parlamento murciano. A la reunión asisten, por parte del PP, su secretario general, Teodoro García Egea, junto al portavoz del equipo negociador del partido en la Región, José Miguel Luengo; por parte de Ciudadanos el diputado Miguel Garaulet, y por parte del partido de extrema derecha su presidente en Murcia, Pascual Salvador, y el negociador de este último partido Luis Gestoso.
Por su parte, el líder del partido ultra, Santiago Abascal, ha advertido a Cs de que no le admite "chantajes" y que si al final López Miras no sigue como presidente de Murcia, será por culpa del partido "naranja".
A pocas horas de que se sepa si López Miras obtiene los suficientes apoyos para ser investido, Abascal ha señalado al partido de Albert Rivera como el responsable de que las negociaciones no cuajen, fracasada la primera votación de la investidura.
